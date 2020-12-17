 Skip to main content
Rosevear - Floyd Alden, 82, of Longview, Wash., passed away in Vancouver, Wash. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Rostad - Donald Wayne, 95, of Edmonds, Wash., died on December 11, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

