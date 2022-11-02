 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Crump — Rachael “Rusty” Rea, 46, of Longview, died Oct. 30 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Miles — Kaari Maxine, 11 months, of Longview, died Oct. 30, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Powell — Beverly, 90, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 31. Hubbard Funeral Home.

