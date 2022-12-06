Death Notices:
Cooley- Shirley Jean, 88, of Longview, WA passed away on December 4, 2022 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home
Davis- Darcy Lynn, 49, of Longview, WA passed away on November 17, 2022 at OHSU. Steele Chapel
Fuller- Albert Otis, 87, of Longview, WA passed away on December 1, 2022 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home
Hammers- Arlene Marie, 68, of Rainier, OR passed away on November 11, 2022 at her residence. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home
Hogan- Jerry, 91, of Cathlamet, WA passed away on November 30, 2022 in Hillsboro, OR. Dowling Funeral Home
Kimble- Kathleen Marie, 65, of Cathalmet, WA passed away on December 2, 2022 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel
Malakowsky- George, 72, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on November 28, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home
Philpott- Dayle LouAnn, 65, of Kelso, WA passed away at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home
Snodgrass- Gregory, 65, of Cathlamet, WA passed away on November 30, 2022 in Longview, WA. Dowling Funeral Home
Tischer- Darcy R., 38, of Cathlamet, WA passed away in Vancouver, WA on December 3, 2022. Dowling Funeral Home
