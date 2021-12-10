 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Cothren — Mary Bernice, 77, of Cathlamet, died Dec. 8 at home. Dowling Funeral Home.

Rodahl — Jaunita, 88, of Cathlamet, died Dec. 7 at home. Dowling Funeral Home.

Zimmerman — David Earl, 83, of Cathlamet, died Dec. 8 at a Longview care center. Dowling Funeral Home. 

