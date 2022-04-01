 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Johnson — Terry L., 66 of Longview, died March 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Olson — Margaret Jean, 75, of Longview, died March 26 at Arcadia Health Care Facility in Renton, Washington. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Pierce — Claude Everett, 78, of Longview, died March 29 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

