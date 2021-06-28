 Skip to main content
Jackson — Roland Dean, 79, of Kelso, died June 26 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Martin — James Patrick, 95, of Ryderwood, died June 24 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Martinsen —  Katherine Mae, 83, of Castle Rock, died June 24 in Kelso. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Rasmussen — Rosalind Lee, 71, of Longview, died June 26 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Zoelch — Lois, 91, of Kelso, died June 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

