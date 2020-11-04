Bronson - John C., 76, of Toledo, Wash., died November 2, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Carnahan - Loren, 91, of Longview, Wash., died November 2, 2020 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements

Robbinson - Sharon Kay, 76, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on November 1, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Smith - Delmer Edward, 93, of Longview, Wash., passed away on November 2, 2020 at Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Starcher - Gloria, 80, of Kelso, Wash., died on November 3, 2020 at a Vancouver Hospital. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Storts - Mae Margaret, 95, of Longview, Wash., died November 3, 2020 at an adult assisted living facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.