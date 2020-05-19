Death Notices
Beck - Barbara Ellen, 72 of Longview died May 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Harlin - David A., 61 of Longview died May 18, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory

Luhn - Gladys Kay, 83 of Longview died may 17, 2020 in Longview. Steele Chapel.

Morris - Warren Vene, 90 of Longview died May 17, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Raynham - Michael Barrie, 79, of Longview, died May 18, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

