 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Duke — Tiffany Colette, 51, of Longview, died April 11 at home Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Kazeck — Debra Frances, 60, of Longview, died April 22. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Varnson — Catherine R., 59, of Castle Rock, died April 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How soon is too soon to quit a new job?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News