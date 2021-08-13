 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Gould - Edward Allen, 92, of castle Rock, died Aug. 10, 2021 at home. Hubbard Funeral home is in charge.

Harstad - Todd Lloyd, Jr., 26 of Kelso, Washington, passed away Aug. 7, 2021 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Kulp - Jeffrey N., 63, of Castle Rock, died, Aug. 11, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Rasnake - Judith Gail, 80, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 10, 2021 at PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center. Hubbard Funeral Home is in charge.

