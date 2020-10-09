DEATH NOTICES

Dunlap - Carroll Lee, age 75, of St. Helens Ore., died September 29, 2020 in hospice care at Meadow Park in St. Helens, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Cox - John R., 75 years old of Longview, Wash., died September 24, 2020 in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Doyle - Gloria Ann, 74 years old of Rainier, Ore., died October 6, 2020 at her home in Rainier, Ore.Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Martin - Roy Kenneth Jr., 87 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Rowley - Darel Lee, 72 years old of Ariel, Wash., died October 7, 2020 at his home in Ariel, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Slayton - Richard Dale, 90 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 7,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements