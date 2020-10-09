DEATH NOTICES
Dunlap - Carroll Lee, age 75, of St. Helens Ore., died September 29, 2020 in hospice care at Meadow Park in St. Helens, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Cox - John R., 75 years old of Longview, Wash., died September 24, 2020 in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Doyle - Gloria Ann, 74 years old of Rainier, Ore., died October 6, 2020 at her home in Rainier, Ore.Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Martin - Roy Kenneth Jr., 87 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Rowley - Darel Lee, 72 years old of Ariel, Wash., died October 7, 2020 at his home in Ariel, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Slayton - Richard Dale, 90 years old of Longview, Wash., died October 7,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.