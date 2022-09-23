 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Ladd — Carl J., 77, of Woodland, died Sept. 20 at a Woodland adult care facility. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Orr — Lela Mae, 95, of Longview, died Sept. 20. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

