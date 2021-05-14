 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Collier — Dorothy, 97, of Kelso, died April 25. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Cook — Terry Lee, 78, of Longview, died May 12 at his home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Grytness — Lloyd, 90, of Longview, died May 12 at a Longview adult assisted living facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Jones — Troy Lee, 52, of Lakewood, Wash., died May 12 at the Longview Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lewis — Bobby Ray, 76, of Longview, died May 10 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory. 

