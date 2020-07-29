× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hetland - Glenn, 90, of Clatskanie Ore., passed away in Longview Wash. on July 23, 2020. Groulx Family Mortuary

Oliva - Joseph ,84, of Rainier, Ore., passed away in Longview, Wash. on July 23, 2020. Groulx Family Mortuary

Fleckenstein - Larry Leo, 77, of Vancouver, Wash., passed away in Portland, Ore., on July 23, 2020. Vibra Specialty Hospital, Portland, Ore.

Olson- Roger Dale, 80, of Longview, Wash., died at his residence on July 24, 2020. Steele Chapel

Ahearn- Paul Arthur, 75, of Longview Wash., passed away in Longview, Wash., on July 26, 2020 at Community Home Health & Hospice.

Olson - Constance J. "Connie" , 71, of Longview, Wash died July 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of Arrangements

Almos Sr. - Jerry Lee, 76, of Longview Wash. died July 27, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.