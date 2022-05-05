 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Briney — Kimera, 67, of Longview, died May 3 in Sunnyside, Oregon. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Dallas — Allister, 74, of Longview, died May 3 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Nielsen — Eugene, 98 of Longview, died May 3 at Frontier Rehab and Extended Care. Columbia Funeral Service.

Potts — Lee Creta, 87, of Hillsboro, Oregon, died April 30 at Holi Senior Living in Hillsboro. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Roberts — Richard, 66, of Longview, died April 13 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Wolf — Christopher, 36, of Belfair, Washington, died May 1 in Belfair. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

