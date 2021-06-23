 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Longevin — Linda Marie, 69, of Longview, died June 22 at the Hospice Care Center, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mackley — Frederick Robert II, 26, of Kelso, died June 19 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rupe — Harold Jay, 76, of Castle Rock, died June 21 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

