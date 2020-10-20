Carter - Gilbert Allen, 75, of Kelso, died on October 13, 2020 at his home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Graham - Karol Linn, 42, of Rainier, Ore., died October 18, 2020 at PeaceHealth St John Medical Center. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Massey - Maxine, 84, of Rainier, Ore., passed away in Rainier on October 15, 2020. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Morse - Karen S., 78, of Longview, passed away October 19, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Preston - Lorrie Ann, 70 years old of St. Helens, Ore., died October 18, 2020 at her home in St. Helens, Ore., Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.

Raney - Donnie Lou, 71, of Woodland, Wash., died on October 17, 2020 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Sell - Melvin, Douglas, 83, died October 18, 2020 in Toledo, Wash. Steele Chapel.