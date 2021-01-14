 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Dowland - 67, of Clatskanie, Ore., died January 12, 2021 at an adult care facility in Vancouver, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Miller - Herman Marceillous Henry, 84, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away at St Johns Medical Center on January 12, 2021. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Reed - Donna Marie, 93, of Longview, Wash., died on January 11, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Risner-Newby - Charles J., 66, of Federal Way, Wash., died January 12, 2021 in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

