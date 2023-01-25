 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Francis- Kenneth Leroye, 81, of Longview passed away on January 20, 2023 at his residence. Steele Chapel

Kuehn- Robert Carl, 77, of Longview passed away on January 20, 2023 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Traxler- Donna Charlene, 91, of Longview passed away on January 21, 2023 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel

