Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anderson - Richard Lee, 93 of Kelso, died June 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Blevins - Emma Kathryn Rose, 13 of Castle Rock, died June 7, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Cummings - Ronnie L., 69 of Vader, died June 9, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fritz - Annabell E., 89 of Longview, died June 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Johansen - Debra Ann, 65 of Clatskanie, died June 5, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lane - Barbara Ann, 71 of Vancouver, died June 6, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Robertson - Leanord Junior, 82 of Longview, died June 5, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Robinson - Teresa, 68 of Longview, died June 8, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Siegel - Susan Dianne, 66 of Longview, died June 7, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News