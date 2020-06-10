× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anderson - Richard Lee, 93 of Kelso, died June 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Blevins - Emma Kathryn Rose, 13 of Castle Rock, died June 7, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Cummings - Ronnie L., 69 of Vader, died June 9, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fritz - Annabell E., 89 of Longview, died June 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Johansen - Debra Ann, 65 of Clatskanie, died June 5, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lane - Barbara Ann, 71 of Vancouver, died June 6, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Robertson - Leanord Junior, 82 of Longview, died June 5, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.