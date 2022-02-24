 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Chamblee — Fonsba Naomi, 94, of Longview, died Feb. 21 in Castle Rock. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Nordlum — Jerry Dennis, 81, of Longview, died Feb. 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Oregon. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

