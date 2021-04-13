Carter - Anna Colette, 81, of Longview, Wash., died on April 10, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Griffith - Gilmour "Gil" F. Jr., 74, of Longview, Wash., died, April 10, 2021 at St John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Moody - Juanita Mae, 79, of Winlock, Wash., passed away April 10, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Ray - Linda, 72, of Longview, Wash., died April 13, 2021 at her home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.