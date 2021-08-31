 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fuesler — Margaret, 94, of Kelso, died Aug. 31 at an adult assisted living facility in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fundingsland — Clarice Arlene, 88 of Longview, died Aug. 27 in Kalama. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dad turns his son's toy collection into a hobby

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News