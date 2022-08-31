 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Mahaffey — Carol Ann, 72, of Kelso, died Aug. 25 at West Hills Health & Rehab, Portland. Columbia Funeral Service.

Meadows — Jimmie Dean, 85, of Silver Lake, died Aug. 29 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You may be grinding your teeth and not even know it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News