Death Notices
Death Notices

Cooley - Thomas Sam, 93, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September, 20, 2020 at Peacehealth Southwest in Vancouver. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Havens - Rena DeEtte, 63, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 21, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Kingsbury - Audra Lavonne, 98, of La Center, Wash., passed away September 21, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Webster - Anita Faye, 83, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 17, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

