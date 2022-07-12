 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Bowen- Everett Raymond, 69, of Kelso, Washington died July 6, 2022 at Community home health and hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Fittro- Harold Dean, 79, of Longview, Washington, died on July 8, 2022. Steele Chapel.

Gilbertsen Stankey- Tera Lee, 57, of Cathlamet, Washington, died on July 9, 2022 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

May- Michael Franklin, 59, of Longview, passed away July 4 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Olson- Robert Alvin, 70, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on July 11, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington. Columbia Funeral Service.

