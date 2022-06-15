 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Duffin Jr. — James Leroy, 56, of Longview, died June 10 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Martin — Ruth L., 85, of Vancouver, died June 12 at an adult family facility in Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

