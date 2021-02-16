 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Spreadborough - Kelly Ruth, 32, of Longview,, passed away February 12, 2021 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service. (Correction of previous death notice)

Tatum - Barbara A., 78, of Cathlamet,  died February 9, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

