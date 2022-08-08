 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Anagnostou — Nellie Marie, 92, of Kelso, died Aug. 4 in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Keith — Beverly Ann, 94, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 6 at Riverbend Adult Family Home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Willems — John Paul, 81, of Longview, died Aug. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

