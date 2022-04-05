 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Clark — Patricia, 78, of Castle Rock, died April 2 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Turner — Jeffrey, 63, of Castle Rock, died April 2, 2022 in Longview. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dog owners think taking care of their pets is as important as taking care of their kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News