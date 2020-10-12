 Skip to main content
Bearden - Bobby Dale, 82, of Longview, passed away October 4, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Davis - Edwen Eugene, 62, of Kelso passed away September 26, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Dubravetz - Timothy Lee, 63, of Rainier, Ore., passed away October 8, 2020 at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hesselgesser - Joanne Ruby, 89, of Longview, passed away October 9, 2020 at a long term assisted living facility. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Poisel - Hilda Kay, 63, of Woodland Wash., passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home in Woodland. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

