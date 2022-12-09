 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Swanson- Arthur E., 84, of Kalama passed away on December 6, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

