Death Notices

Gomez- Steven L., 62, of Castle Rock passed away on January 18, 2023 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Laurila- Melody Joy, 76, of Longview passed away on January 15, 2023 at Somerset. Steele Chapel

Pittenger- George W., 96, of Kelso passed away on January 12, 2023 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Spring- Dianna L, 78, of Longview passed away of January 19, 2023 at her home. Columbia Funeral Service.

