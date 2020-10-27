 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hagen - Jeanne Shirley, 85 of Rainier, Ore., passed away October 23, 2020 at Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Toney - Gladys, 98, of Longview, Wash., passed away on October 26, 2020 at her residence. Steele Chapel

Wallace - Denise Adrianne, 62, of Longview, Wash., died October 23, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Winn - Wesley Burton III, 79 of Longview, Wash., passed away October 25, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News