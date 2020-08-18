× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brown - Kristine Deborah, 65, of Longview, Wash., passed away August 15, 2020 at Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Fanony - LaVelle R., 89, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on August 16,2020 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Sells - Harold Warren, 91, of Longview, Wash., passed away on August 16, 2020 at an adult family home in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Vaughn - Steven Robert, 59, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on August 17, 2020 at his home in Castle Rock, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.