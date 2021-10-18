 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Curtis — Shirley Kathleen, 76, of Woodland, died Oct. 6 at the Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Heath — Ronald C., 67, of Clatskanie, died Oct. 16 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lee — Jennifer, 52, of Kelso, died Oct. 15 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Miller — Carol E., 82, of Longview, died Oct. 17 at home.  Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Paull — Lori Lynne, 54, of Longview, died Oct. 13 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wendt — Karen, 59, of Rainier, died Oct. 15 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

