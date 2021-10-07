Bopp — Ira J., 80, of Kelso, died Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fleckenstein — Duane Edmund, 74, of Longview, died Oct. 3 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Harries — Lee, 59, of Clatskanie, died Oct. 6 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Horton Stephen Edwin, 77, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 5 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Roy — Barbara Jeanne, 63, of Longview, died Oct. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Whitaker — Patrick Henry, 58, of Rainier, died Sept. 14 Columbia Funeral Service.