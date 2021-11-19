 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Blaine — Colleen LaVonne, 87, of Longview, died Nov. 11 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Dunn — George Walter, 93, of Longview, died Nov. 17 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sells — Willa Maye, 88, of Longview, died Nov. 16 at an adult assisted living facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News