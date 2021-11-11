 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brant — Vicky Sue, 75, of Olympia, died Nov. 11 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Cash — Edward, 82, of Rainier, died Nov. 10 at a Longview adult care facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Crabill — John R., 59, of Vancouver, died Nov. 1 at Graceland Adult Family Care, Battle Ground. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Dugger — Jimmie William, 79, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 16 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Falter — Forrest Raymond, 83, of Vancouver, died Nov. 10 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lachau — Galen Lavonne, 84, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 8 in Portland. Hubbard Funeral Home.

White — William Eugene, 87, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 9 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Whittaker — Franklin D., 84 of Vancouver, died Oct. 23. Woodland Funeral Home

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay calm and manage work anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News