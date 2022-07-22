Death Notices:

Alger, Jr- James Dale, 81, of Silver Lake, WA passed away on July 03, 2022 at his home in Silver Lake, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

DeBower- Dean Federcik, 82, of Longview, WA passed away on July 19, 2022 at his home in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Faulkner- Jimmy D. Faulkner, 78, of Kalama, WA passed away on July 20, 2022 at his home in Kalama, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Kay- Darryl Edward, 60, of Longview, WA passed away on July 09, 2022 at his home in Longview, WA. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Pederson- Mary Eleanor, 71, of Longview passed away on July 17, 2022. Western Cremation Alliance