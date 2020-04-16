Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEATHS

Hartley - Roxa Jeannette, 88, of Longview, died April 15, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Pochop - Richard L., 85, Longview died April 14, 2020 at Community Hospice in Longview. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.

Stephenson - William H., 88 of Kelso died April 13,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News