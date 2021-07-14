Campbell — Larry J., 87, of Toledo, died July 9 at the Hospice Care Center. Cattermole Funeral Home.

Caskey — John Albert, 72, of Longview, died June 27 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Christison — Roy Andrew, 88, of Longview, died July 10 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Fowler — Dawn Marie, 81, of Clatskanie, Ore., died July 13 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Kirkland — Mark, 64, of Kelso, died July 13 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mackey — Harold Clifford H.C., 94, of Longview, died July 10 at the Hospice Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Scott — Bryant A., 35, of Vancouver, died July 6 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.