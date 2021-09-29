 Skip to main content
Dougherty — Rosario "Rose" Salvetera, 79, of Longview, died Sept. 23 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Marosi — Nancy Lee, 81, died Sept. 24 in Camas, Washington. Hubbard Funeral Home.

