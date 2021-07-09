 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gunter — Cynthia R., 65, of Kelso, died July 8 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hageman — Garnette, 89, of Kelso, died July 8 at an adult family home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Hungerford — Mary Jane, 81, of Longview, died July 7 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News