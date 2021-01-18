 Skip to main content
Harris - Michael W., 61, of Columbia City, Ore., died January 17, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Wetter - Marlene J., 83, of Castle Rock, Wash., died January 16, 2021 at her home in Castle Rock, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

