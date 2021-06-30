 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Norton — Rose Dewain, 71, of Kelso, died June 29 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Whipple — Stanley Dean, 74, of Kelso, died June 29 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Wilcox — Vance Kenneth, 64, of Kelso, died June 25 in Kelso. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

