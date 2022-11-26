 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Bonnell- Doris, 89, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on November 22, 2022 in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home

Davis- Darcy Lynn, 49, of Portland, OR passed way on November 17, 2022 at OHSU. Steele Chapel

Kirkham- Geraldine A., 86, of Longview, WA passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

