Burchatz - Ronald David, 74, of Kelso, Wash., passed away January 15, 2021 at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care Community. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hausserman - Lena Theodore, 80, of Longview, Wash., passed away January 27, 2021 at the Canterbury Gardens. Columbia Funeral Service.

Thomas - Crystal J. Thomas, 64, of Longview, Wash., died January 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.