Death Notices
Fore — Rosezella, 91, of Longview, died Oct. 15 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

O'Connell — Vickie A., 77, of Chehalis, died Oct. 16 at home. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Reamer — Dyane Eric, 77, of Kelso, died Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Staples — Shirley Mae, 69 of Longview, died Oct. 16 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

