Evans - Paulette, 74, of Longview, died July 1, 2020 at St. John's Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Green - Jayson Allen, 36, of Rainier, died July 2, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Hefley - Donna Gale, 62, of Longview, died July 2, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

